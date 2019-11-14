UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Criminal Court Sanctions Probe Into Rohingya Human Rights Abuses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

International Criminal Court Sanctions Probe Into Rohingya Human Rights Abuses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber III authorized on Thursday an investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people.

On July 4, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked the court to approve an investigation into allegations of human rights violations against the Rohingya, who mainly reside in Myanmar. As Myanmar is beyond ICC jurisdiction, not having signed the 1998 Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the only crimes against the Rohingya that the court can investigate are those that at least partly happened on the territory of any country that signed the statute, such as Bangladesh, to where many Rohingya have been forced to flee from Myanmar.

"On 14 November 2019, Pre-Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court ('ICC' or the 'Court') authorized the Prosecutor to proceed with an investigation for the alleged crimes within the ICC's jurisdiction in the Situation in the People's Republic of Bangladesh/Republic of the Union of Myanmar ('the situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar')," the ICC said in a statement.

Despite concentrating primarily on Bangladesh, the court allowed the investigation of any Rohingya-related persecution, as long as it takes place in a country that signed the Rome Statute at the time a crime is committed.

According to the statement, the prosecutor will now begin collecting evidence into alleged human rights violations against the Rohingya.

According to the United Nations, more than 700,000 Rohingya have either fled or have been driven out of Myanmar by the military since the beginning of a large-scale campaign against the Muslim minority since 2017.

In 2018, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar issued a report, accusing the Myanmar leadership of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Related Topics

ICC Bangladesh United Nations Minority Rome Myanmar Chamber July November Criminals 2017 2018 2019 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

59 minutes ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

1 hour ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.