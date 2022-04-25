UrduPoint.com

International Criminal Court To Support Joint Investigation Team On Ukraine - Eurojust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

International Criminal Court to Support Joint Investigation Team on Ukraine - Eurojust

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will aid the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate alleged crimes in Ukraine, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will aid the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate alleged crimes in Ukraine, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) said on Monday.

The JIT, established with the Eurojust's support on March 25 by Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, aims to facilitate investigations and prosecutions in the concerned states, as well as those that can be referred to the ICC.

The office of the Prosecutor of the ICC in the Hague will become a participant in the JIT on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine, the statement read.

The agreement was signed between ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and the prosecutors of the three founding countries of the investigation team.

On March 2, the ICC prosecutor's office launched an investigation into Russia's actions in Ukraine. On March 11, Khan said that the court's investigative team had begun collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia rejected Kiev's accusations of war crimes in Ukraine and recalled that it is not an ICC participant. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Khan's actions demonstrate the desire to contribute to anti-Russian hysteria in the United States and the European Union. She added that "neither the bloody unconstitutional coup in Kiev, nor the burning of people alive in Odessa, nor years of crimes against the residents of Donbas have so far become the reason to intensify the investigation."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union The Hague Luhansk Odessa Donetsk Kiev Poland United States Lithuania February March Criminals Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

9 minutes ago
 SSP directs police officers to engage in effective ..

SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

4 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Succes ..

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - Spa ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right t ..

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination: FO Spoke ..

4 minutes ago
 Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan A ..

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representati ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French Presid ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.