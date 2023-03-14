UrduPoint.com

International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction In The Hague Not Extending To Russia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction in The Hague Not Extending to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow does not recognize the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC), its jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing officials, that the ICC in The Hague intends to initiate two cases of Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine in the near future.

"We do not recognize this court (the ICC), we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court... In general, we constantly recall that for many years no international judicial bodies ” even those that we do not recognize, or other members of the international community ” bothered to pay attention to the destruction of civilian infrastructure, to the killings of civilians that Ukrainian nationalists staged in Donbas," Peskov told reporters.

