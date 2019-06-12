UrduPoint.com
International Crisis Group Doubts Gulf Diplomatic Row To End Soon - Program Director

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:05 AM

International Crisis Group Doubts Gulf Diplomatic Row to End Soon - Program Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The diplomatic row between Qatar and the Arab countries is unlikely to end any time soon as the sides have "exported" their confrontation to regional crises, such as the ones in Libya and Sudan, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for Middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik.

Last week, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa accused Qatar of protracting the regional diplomatic conflict and blocking its resolution over the past two years, saying that "Doha claims welcoming mediation while closing all doors for its success."

"The Conflict has not been a military one fortunately, but a political one, including sanctions against Qatar. But the two sides have since then exported their conflict to other places where there is actual political turbulence or even fighting. And I'm talking specifically about the Horn of Africa and North Africa. The confrontation that exists there about local issues has become exacerbated because these outside actors are taking their own fight to these battlegrounds. So that will only prolong the fight between them. For now, and from everything I have heard, there is no sign that there will be any kind of rapprochement between the two sides," Hiltermann said on the sidelines of of the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, when asked what hampers the settlement of the diplomatic crisis.

The parties to the Gulf diplomatic row are getting involved in conflicts in Libya, Sudan, and Somalia as well as a political crisis in Tunisia, where the division within the country's leadership has been rising ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, slated for autumn of 2019, according to the Crisis Group's program director.

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, founded in 1995, is an independent organization that provides analysis and advice on global deadly conflicts. It conducts field research, maintains contact with policymakers and promotes policies of conflict resolution.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since last June, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies."

