International Crisis Group Says Low Chances for Reaching Deal Better Than JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The achievement of a new and "better" Iran nuclear deal, for which US President Donald Trump has called, is unlikely as it entails new demands both from Tehran and Washington, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik.

Trump has previously said that he is able to strike a better and "fair" deal with Iran instead of the existing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which Washington has decided to withdraw.

"If the United States wants a new deal, which nobody else wants or they might want if they are not given a choice, then what kind of deal would it be? It would have to be a broader deal that not only satisfied the American demands, but also the Iranian demands because the deal is a deal and you have to compromise between the two sides. If the United States increases its demands, saying that it is not only about the nuclear issue, but also about other issues and anyway even on nuclear front we want further improvement in the deal, then the Iranians will also put demands on the table and it would be much harder to reach an agreement. It is not a situation we would like to be in, I think. It is something to avoid ... I doubt very much that there could be useful negotiations to a bigger deal," Hiltermann said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, when asked whether a new deal on Iran's nuclear program could be reached in light of the

The sides should stick to the existing agreement and try to strengthen it in any way possible, according to the Crisis Group's program director.

"I think that if a new deal is not reached or at least the pressure is lifted from Iran, then the chance that Iran would withdraw from the deal or violate it will become much greater. And then we are in a new situation altogether. If that happens, clearly the Iranian view at that point is that only come to a better deal if they have more leverage and one of the best ways for them to get more leverage is to restart their nuclear program. But the flipside of that is, if they restart their nuclear program, they will lose European support, maybe Russia and Chinese support as well and secondly they become a target of attack for Israel and the united states again as they were in the past before there was a nuclear deal. That puts us in a much riskier situation internationally," Hiltermann underlined.

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, founded in 1995, is an independent organization that provides analysis and advice on global deadly conflicts. It conducts field research, maintains contact with policymakers and promotes policies of conflict resolution.

This May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after Trump said his country would be leaving the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories, of which include Russia, swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.