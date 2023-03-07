International Currencies Should Not Become Synonym for Intimidation - Chinese Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) International currencies should not become a weapon for unilateral sanctions or a synonym for intimidation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday at an annual press conference.

"Speaking about which Currency to use in trade between Russia and China, the answer is quite simple: the currency that is convenient, safe and trustworthy should be used," Qin said when asked if Russia and China can stop using the US Dollar in bilateral trade.

"International currencies should not become a weapon of unilateral sanctions, not to mention that they should not become synonymous with harassment and threats," he said.