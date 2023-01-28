UrduPoint.com

International Customs Day Forum Calls For Investing In Youth And Stimulating Innovation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 01:48 PM

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating innovation

Kunio Mikuriya: We are confident the UAE will impress again when hosting WTO Conference

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023) H.E. Kunio Mikuriya, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) reaffirmed his confidence in the UAE to impress the world again when hosting the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference early next year and the COP28 Conference at EXPO City in Dubai later this year.

In a recorded speech for the International Customs Day Forum, which Dubai Customs organizes as part of its 6th Customs Week, Mikuriya said;

“After the successful organization of Expo 2020, UAE will continue to host high-level global events. I am confident that UAE will continue to showcase the world the efficiency of modern customs services in support of global events. I wish a happy International Customs Day.

I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the innovative approach your administration has taken to improve customs performance during these last years. The UAE is well-known for its use of technology and innovation, and the customs is often at the core of this national spirit. By offering digital platforms and innovations to ensure connectivity at borders. Indeed, facilitating trade and protecting society remain at the center of customs concerns and therefore technology solutions, best practices, Customs cooperation are part of the support that the global customs community can offer.

As the UAE customs is currently the frontrunner in addressing digital transformation.

I'd like to invite UAE customs to promote the culture of knowledge sharing and professional pride not only at national level, but also at regional and global levels.”

In his opening speech, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said;

“The customs community today tends to focus more than ever on data and innovation culture to build smarter data systems that enable customs administrations to enhance their role in policy-making and perform their tasks in protecting society, facilitating trade, and collecting revenues.

In this context, we are working at Dubai Customs to stimulate innovation and encourage employees to transform their useful ideas into innovations that serve the local customs system, and to boost trade and passenger traffic and investment.

The Forum was attended by 150 delegates from different local, regional and international customs authorities and clientele. A discussion panel entitled “Customs innovations for future generations” was also held on the day. Participants watched a video on “Al-Bairaq Challenge” which aims to motivate and develop the skills of customs inspectors, enhance corporate competitiveness, and boost team spirit. Winners of Al-Bairaq challenge will be announced on the closing day of the 6th Dubai Customs Week on 31st January.

