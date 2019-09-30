International Delegation Starts Crimea Visit to Find Out Prospects for Cooperation - Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) An international delegation started on Sunday a visit to Crimea to look for prospects for developing cooperation between the Russian peninsula and Europe, the head of the delegation told Sputnik.

"We want to find out what people think in Crimea and what they believe in. Many people from Europe want to travel to Crimea to see what is going on. We will meet [Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Georgy] Muradov, [Speaker of the Crimean Parliament] Vladimir Konstantinov and other officials to discuss how we can cooperate," Hendrik Weber, the president of the People's Diplomacy Norway association, said.

He pointed out that the European Union should lift the sanctions against Crimea.

"Tourism and agriculture are growing.

This will go on. If we had more smart politicians in Europe, we would stop the sanctions against Crimea in order not to lose cooperation with Crimean companies and business people. The sanctions have to stop," Weber added.

The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the move and introduced sanctions against Russia and Crimea.

Nevertheless, a number of delegations from dozens of countries visited Crimea defying western restrictions, including those from France, Italy and many other nations.