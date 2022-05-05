International Donors' Conference Pledge $6.5Bln to Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Member states of the International Donors' Conference for Ukraine, hosted by Poland and Sweden, will donate $6.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation in the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"I am very glad to announce that all of us managed to mobilize $6.5 billion," Morawiecki said during the conference, adding that the donor countries will make necessary efforts to ensure funds will reach Ukraine as fast as possible.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.