UrduPoint.com

International Donors' Conference Pledge $6.5Bln To Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

International Donors' Conference Pledge $6.5Bln to Ukraine - Polish Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Member states of the International Donors' Conference for Ukraine, hosted by Poland and Sweden, will donate $6.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation in the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"I am very glad to announce that all of us managed to mobilize $6.5 billion," Morawiecki said during the conference, adding that the donor countries will make necessary efforts to ensure funds will reach Ukraine as fast as possible.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Poland Sweden February National University All From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.