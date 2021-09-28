International Emergency Response Exercises Begin in Western Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) International exercises to respond to disasters of chemical, radiological and biological origin began in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, the country's State Emergency Service announced Monday.

"Representatives of the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Moldova arrived in Lviv Region to participate in the International Field Exercises on Responding to Emergencies of Chemical, Radiation and Biological Origin. International Field Exercises begin today as part of the EU-CHEM-REACT 2 project," the agency said in a statement.

The exercises, involving command and field training, aim to develop procedures for responding to various emergencies in cooperation with civil protection services in Eastern Europe and the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, the statement read.

Apart from units from the participating countries, the exercises will be attended by representatives of the International Center for Chemical Safety (Warsaw), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the United Nations, the OSCE and Interpol.

The training will take place in several locations and, according to the agency, will be monitored by observers and representatives of international organizations.

The exercises will last three days.