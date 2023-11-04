Open Menu

International Endurance Cup To Kick Off Saturday In AlUla

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

AIUIa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The International Endurance Cup, “Two stars," will kick off tomorrow, Saturday at the fields of Al-Fursan village. The tournament is organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) under the supervision of the Saudi Equestrian Federation.

A total of 182 female and male riders will participate in the competition which is divided into four stages with a total distance estimated at 120 km.

The first and third stages will be in red, with a distance of 32.7 km, while and the second and fourth stages will be in yellow, with a distance of 27.

3 km.

The second 100 km race, “Najma," will be held in four stages: 32.7 km for the first stage in red, 27.3 km for the second stage in yellow, and the third and fourth stages in blue, with a distance of 20 km for each .

The 80 km “local” race will be held in three stages: 32.7 km for the first stage in red, 27.3 km for the second stage in yellow, 20 km for the third stage in blue. The 40 km “local” race will be in two stages of 20 km each

More Stories From World