International Energy Agency Report Suggests 4 'Key Measures' to Ensure Climate Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has suggested four measures to meet the world's current and subsequent climate goals in its World Energy Outlook 2021 report.

"The WEO2021 highlights four key measures that can help to close the gap between today's pledges and a 1.5 C trajectory over the next ten years - and to underpin further emissions reductions post2030," the report reads.

The measures in question are "a massive additional push for clean electrification," "a relentless focus on energy efficiency," "a broad drive to cut methane emissions from fossil fuel operations," and "a big boost to clean energy innovation.

"

The IEA report was released ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.