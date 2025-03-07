International Experts To Conduct Peer Review At BelNPP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Moscow Center of the World Association of Nuclear Operators is set to conduct a scheduled partner inspection at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP) on 10-26 March 2025, BelTA learned from the BelNPP.
The purpose of the inspection is to support the NPP in achieving high performance of the plant, finding the best ways to solve production problems, improving safety and reliability of the nuclear power plant. The inspection will be conducted by a team of WANO experts. It includes experienced specialists from Russia, China, Iran and Bulgaria.
Together with BelNPP specialists, the experts will examine the premises and equipment, make observations, talk to the personnel to study the issues of NPP operation, organizational structure efficiency, nuclear safety culture, engineering and technical support, radiation safety, personnel training, and other important aspects.
Every four years, partner inspections are held at all nuclear power plants around the world whose operating organizations are WANO members. In addition to identifying areas for improvement, experts examine the strengths at the inspected NPP with subsequent dissemination of best practices for safe operation to other operating NPPs.
The Belarusian nuclear power plant uses the Russian design AES-2006 featuring two VVER-1200 reactors with the total output capacity of 2,400MW. It is an evolutionary nuclear power plant design with third-generation water-moderated reactors. Such designs boast improved technical and economic parameters. A combination of active and passive safeguards is their key feature.
