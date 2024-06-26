- Home
International Fair And Museum Of Prophet’s Biography Enriches Experience Of Pilgrims Visiting Medinah
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Medinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) International Fair and Museum of Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization participated in providing an enriching experience for pilgrims visiting Medinah.
Such enriching experience is being provided through creative technical displays that highlight the Prophet's Hajj (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), as well as the countries he passed through during his Hajj and Umrah.
The experience is also being provided in several languages to keep pace with the diversity of nationalities, civilizations and languages of visitors to Medinah.
The International Fair and Museum includes a number of interactive sections with contemporary technologies that contribute to introducing the Prophet's biography to the pilgrims, in addition to various models of Makkah, Medinah, the Hijrah route, atlases, maps, various educational tools, and interactive display screens.
