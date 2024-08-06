International Falcon Breeders Auction Starts In Riyadh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, started in Riyadh.
The auction, which will run until August 24, features over 35 breeding farms from 16 countries.
The event brings together falconers and falcon breeders to showcase breeding methods, exchange knowledge and share experiences.
It also plays a vital role in raising awareness about the significance of preserving falcons as a heritage and falconry as a traditional pastime passed down from generation to generation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt24 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update34 minutes ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid34 minutes ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad34 minutes ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold34 minutes ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold43 minutes ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick43 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final43 minutes ago
-
Venezuela army vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro after opposition appeal44 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'44 minutes ago
-
Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out44 minutes ago
-
Ireland's Harrington retains Olympic boxing title, then retires44 minutes ago