International Falcon Breeders auction starts in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, started in Riyadh.

The auction, which will run until August 24, features over 35 breeding farms from 16 countries.

The event brings together falconers and falcon breeders to showcase breeding methods, exchange knowledge and share experiences.

It also plays a vital role in raising awareness about the significance of preserving falcons as a heritage and falconry as a traditional pastime passed down from generation to generation.