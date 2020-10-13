UrduPoint.com
International Federation Of Journalists Condemns Attacks On Press Freedoms In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

International Federation of Journalists Condemns Attacks on Press Freedoms in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the ongoing attacks on press freedoms in Yemen, after a report by the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate said that 22 press freedom violations occurred in the country from July to September.

"This latest report proves that press freedom remains under serious threat in Yemen and we find these attacks totally intolerable. It is particularly worrisome that the de facto government in Sana continues to lead the war against the media," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bellanger called on all parties in Yemen's ongoing civil war to release imprisoned journalists and ensure that reporters can conduct their duties without harassment.

"We call on the warring parties to release all imprisoned journalists, drop the death sentences against journalists and provide for an environment where journalistic activity can be exercised without fear," the IFJ general secretary said.

In an earlier report published in July, the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate alleged that 66 press freedom violations occurred in Yemen in the first half of 2020.

Ruptly stringer Nabil Hassan al-Quaety was shot dead by gunmen near his home in the Yemeni city of Aden this past June.

