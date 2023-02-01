The executive committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) may consider the suspension of the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists at an extraordinary meeting on February 22, the organization said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The executive committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) may consider the suspension of the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists at an extraordinary meeting on February 22, the organization said in a statement.

In October, the Russian Union of Journalists established four branches in Russia's new regions.

"The IFJ issued a statement condemning the move. The IFJ Executive Committee unanimously passed a motion, in line with the IFJ rules, condemning the decision and triggering Article 16 of the IFJ Constitution, which can lead to the suspension and eventual expulsion of an affiliate, obliging the General Secretary to investigate the establishment of the 4 new branches and to report back to the Executive Committee.

The report of the General Secretary will be presented to the Administrative Committee on 9 February and considered by an extraordinary session of the Executive Committee on 22 February, which has the power to suspend the RUJ," the document says.