UrduPoint.com

International Federation Of Journalists May Suspend Russia's Membership On February 22

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

International Federation of Journalists May Suspend Russia's Membership on February 22

The executive committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) may consider the suspension of the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists at an extraordinary meeting on February 22, the organization said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The executive committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) may consider the suspension of the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists at an extraordinary meeting on February 22, the organization said in a statement.

In October, the Russian Union of Journalists established four branches in Russia's new regions.

"The IFJ issued a statement condemning the move. The IFJ Executive Committee unanimously passed a motion, in line with the IFJ rules, condemning the decision and triggering Article 16 of the IFJ Constitution, which can lead to the suspension and eventual expulsion of an affiliate, obliging the General Secretary to investigate the establishment of the 4 new branches and to report back to the Executive Committee.

The report of the General Secretary will be presented to the Administrative Committee on 9 February and considered by an extraordinary session of the Executive Committee on 22 February, which has the power to suspend the RUJ," the document says.

Related Topics

Russia Lead February May October

Recent Stories

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

2 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to take strict action against bus ..

Balochistan govt to take strict action against buses without tracking system

21 seconds ago
 Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo aga ..

Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo against mosque bombing

22 seconds ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroa ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroachment operation continued

25 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Communit ..

Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim H ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.