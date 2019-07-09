(@imziishan)

The International Federation of Journalists has decried the displays of hatred being exhibited by journalists and urged for more professionalism, Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ general secretary, told Sputnik regarding a recent anti-Putin tirade made by a Georgian TV host

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists has decried the displays of hatred being exhibited by journalists and urged for more professionalism, Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ general secretary, told Sputnik regarding a recent anti-Putin tirade made by a Georgian tv host.

On Sunday evening, TV host Georgyi Gabunia began his show "Post Scriptum" on Georgia's Rustavi 2 TV channel by swearing at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"With journalists already in the firing line in Georgia we need more professionalism, more independent reporting not more fuel added to the fire," Bellanger said.

He added that the IFJ denounced any hate speech toward journalists or politicians, and that the media could have firm views without resorting to swearing and insults.

The incident came amid a rise in anti-Russia sentiment in the wake of mass protests that broke out in Tbilisi on June 20, after a Russian lawmaker addressed Georgian parliament in Russian and while seated in the speaker's seat, gestures which were viewed as insulting.

However, Georgian leadership, officials and media workers have rushed to denounce Gabunia's actions. The CEO of Rustavi 2, Nika Gvaramia, said that, even though he shared the host's position, swearing on air was unacceptable. Gabunia's outburst was also criticized by the nation's president and the prime minister. The Georgian Foreign Ministry described the journalist's tirade as an attempt to add tension in the relations between the two countries.