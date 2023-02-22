UrduPoint.com

International Federation Of Journalists Suspends Russia's Membership - RUJ Head

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 07:37 PM

The International Federation of Journalists has suspended Russia's membership, this is a political decision, they are violating their own charter, Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), told Sputnik

"I have just received a letter from the secretary general of the international federation, in which he informed me that at a meeting of the executive committee of the organization, a decision had been made to suspend the membership of the RUJ," Solovyov said.

The RUJ believes that there were no grounds for this, and that it is a political decision, he added.

