MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Federation of Journalists has suspended Russia's membership, this is a political decision, they are violating their own charter, Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), told Sputnik.

"I have just received a letter from the secretary general of the international federation, in which he informed me that at a meeting of the executive committee of the organization, a decision had been made to suspend the membership of the RUJ," Solovyov said.

The RUJ believes that there were no grounds for this, and that it is a political decision, he added.