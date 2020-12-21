International Federation of Journalists Urges China to Release Filmmaker Du Bin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A rights group on Monday urged Beijing to release Chinese journalist and filmmaker Du Bin and stop the assault on press freedom.

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), citing Du's sister, the journalist, who used to work for The New York Times newspaper as a freelance photographer, was detained by the Beijing police last Wednesday, allegedly provoking trouble. Meanwhile, the IFJ thinks it could have been over the journalist's writing, including an upcoming book on Vladimir Lenin.

"The vague and unjustified allegations against Du are often used by Chinese authorities to crack down on activists and citizen journalists. IFJ calls for Du's immediate release and urges authorities to cease their suppression of press freedom and journalist independence," the watchdog said in a statement.

This is not the first time Beijing has taken issue with journalists working for foreign news outlets. Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Bloomberg reporter Haze Fan had been arrested on suspicion of undermining national security.

In August, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian citizen working for the Chinese state-run English CGTN channel, was detained on the same grounds as Fan and in the following month, two Australian journalists ” ABC Beijing correspondent Bill Birtles and Australian Financial Review Shanghai correspondent Michael Smith ” returned home after being questioned by the Chinese authorities.