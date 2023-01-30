UrduPoint.com

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Says World Not Ready for Future Pandemic

The world is still unprepared for future health emergencies, even with the experience of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Monday

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic showing the world the importance of being prepared, countries are not ready for another public health emergency," the IFRC said in the World Disasters Report.

At the same time, IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain noted that the coronavirus pandemic should be a signal to the global community to prepare for the next crises.

"Our recommendations to world leaders center around building trust, tackling inequality, and leveraging local actors and communities to perform lifesaving work. The next pandemic could be just around the corner," Chapagain said in a statement.

According to the IFRC, the global community, in order to prepare for future health emergencies, needs to strengthen prevention and preparedness at the local level, protect society from the socio-economic consequences of public health emergencies, and collect local data to use it during emergencies, among other things.

