UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Flights From 3 More Russian Cities Resumed On Thursday - Aviation Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

International Flights From 3 More Russian Cities Resumed on Thursday - Aviation Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia has resumed international flights from three more Russian cities ” Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk ” starting Thursday amid the improving epidemiological situation, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

Russia has started gradually resuming air traffic with a number of foreign states on August 1. Flights are operated from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul.

Russia also resumed flights to Turkish resorts on August 10 and to Switzerland on August 15.

"The list of Russian cities, from which international air traffic has been resumed, has been expanded. In accordance with the decision of the Russian government, the list ... includes Kazan, Kaliningrad and Novosibirsk," Rosaviatsiya said, adding that flights can be conducted starting Thursday.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Traffic London Kaliningrad Kazan Novosibirsk St. Petersburg Istanbul Switzerland March August All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

14 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

1 hour ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

32 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

32 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.