International Flights From 3 More Russian Cities Resumed on Thursday - Aviation Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia has resumed international flights from three more Russian cities ” Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk ” starting Thursday amid the improving epidemiological situation, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

Russia has started gradually resuming air traffic with a number of foreign states on August 1. Flights are operated from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul.

Russia also resumed flights to Turkish resorts on August 10 and to Switzerland on August 15.

"The list of Russian cities, from which international air traffic has been resumed, has been expanded. In accordance with the decision of the Russian government, the list ... includes Kazan, Kaliningrad and Novosibirsk," Rosaviatsiya said, adding that flights can be conducted starting Thursday.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus infection.