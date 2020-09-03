UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Flights To Beijing Resume After Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:46 PM

International flights to Beijing resume after five months

The first international flight in more than five months landed in China's capital Thursday with passengers greeted by airport staff in full hazmat suits as a ban on foreign arrivals in Beijing eased

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The first international flight in more than five months landed in China's capital Thursday with passengers greeted by airport staff in full hazmat suits as a ban on foreign arrivals in Beijing eased.

Chinese aviation authorities are allowing arrivals in Beijing under intense Covid-19 safety rules.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed an Air China plane taxiing at the Beijing Capital International Airport after landing from the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Passengers disembarked wearing masks and dragging luggage -- some appeared to be in full protective suits -- before going past customs officials and police wearing visors and protective gear.

The number of passengers on direct international flights to Beijing is cappedat 500 per day during a trial period, CCTV said.

Since late March, Beijing-bound international flights have been diverted to other Chinese cities, where passengers are screened for the coronavirus and quarantine.

Related Topics

Police China Phnom Penh Beijing March From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

17 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

32 minutes ago

KP youth earns more than a billion rupees in 2019 ..

43 seconds ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

44 minutes ago

France Seeks to Create 160,000 New Jobs Next Year ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.