International flights to Beijing resume after five months

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The first international flight in more than five months landed in China's capital Thursday with passengers greeted by airport staff in full hazmat suits as a ban on foreign arrivals in Beijing eased.

Chinese aviation authorities are allowing arrivals in Beijing under intense Covid-19 safety rules.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed an Air China plane taxiing at the Beijing Capital International Airport after landing from the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Passengers disembarked wearing masks and dragging luggage -- some appeared to be in full protective suits -- before going past customs officials and police wearing visors and protective gear.

The number of passengers on direct international flights to Beijing is cappedat 500 per day during a trial period, CCTV said.

Since late March, Beijing-bound international flights have been diverted to other Chinese cities, where passengers are screened for the coronavirus and quarantine.