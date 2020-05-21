International Flights to Remain Suspended in Colombia Until August 31 - Transport Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) International flights, suspended due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will remain banned in Colombia until August 31, Transport Minister Angela Maria Orozco said.

"It is clear that the ban on international flights is inextricably linked to the emergency epidemiological situation, which has been extended until August 31," Orozco said.

"Until this date, neither restoration of air transportation nor opening of the borders is expected," the minister said in an interview with Bluradio.

Domestic transportation will remain suspended until the end of June.