International Forces in Control of Green Zone in Kabul - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) International forces have taken control of the "green zone" in Kabul, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Sunday.

The forces intend to control the green zone, which houses government buildings, residences and foreign embassies, until an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) on the transition of power is reached, the source added.