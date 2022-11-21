UrduPoint.com

International Forum On Nuclear Energy Atomexpo Opens In Russia's Sochi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

International Forum on Nuclear Energy Atomexpo Opens in Russia's Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Atomexpo International Forum, an exhibition and business platform for discussing the current state of the nuclear industry, opens at the Park of Science and Art Sirius at the Russian city of Sochi on Monday.

The forum, organized by the state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, will run through Tuesday and welcome representatives of over 50 countries, including Belarus, Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam.

The key theme of the forum this year is "Nuclear Spring." The program of Atomexpo 2022 includes a plenary session, thematic round tables and panel discussions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in the early hours of Monday that he would personally participate in the forum.

"The night is long, but we have to go. I should be in Sochi in the morning. Atomexpo is one of the most important meetings of the nuclear industry. Due to the global energy crisis, it is of unprecedented importance that a country can produce the amount of energy it needs," Szijjarto said on social media, adding that the Paks NPP,  first and only operating nuclear power station in Hungary, plays a key role in terms of the country's energy security.

The Atomexpo International Forum has been held annually in Russia since 2009. The last forum was held three years ago, in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, more than 4,000 people from 74 countries participated in the forum, and about 40 cooperation agreements were signed on the sidelines of Atomexpo 2019.

Related Topics

India Business Russia Turkey Energy Crisis China Egypt Social Media Nuclear Sochi Brazil Belarus South Africa South Korea Vietnam Hungary 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.