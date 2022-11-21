SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Atomexpo International Forum, an exhibition and business platform for discussing the current state of the nuclear industry, opens at the Park of Science and Art Sirius at the Russian city of Sochi on Monday.

The forum, organized by the state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, will run through Tuesday and welcome representatives of over 50 countries, including Belarus, Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam.

The key theme of the forum this year is "Nuclear Spring." The program of Atomexpo 2022 includes a plenary session, thematic round tables and panel discussions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in the early hours of Monday that he would personally participate in the forum.

"The night is long, but we have to go. I should be in Sochi in the morning. Atomexpo is one of the most important meetings of the nuclear industry. Due to the global energy crisis, it is of unprecedented importance that a country can produce the amount of energy it needs," Szijjarto said on social media, adding that the Paks NPP, first and only operating nuclear power station in Hungary, plays a key role in terms of the country's energy security.

The Atomexpo International Forum has been held annually in Russia since 2009. The last forum was held three years ago, in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, more than 4,000 people from 74 countries participated in the forum, and about 40 cooperation agreements were signed on the sidelines of Atomexpo 2019.