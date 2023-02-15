UrduPoint.com

International Fund For Ukraine To Send Kiev First Assistance Package - UK Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark agreed to send ammunition, intelligence equipment, and tank spare parts to Kiev under the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), UK Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine will receive capabilities worth millions including tank spares, uncrewed air systems, electronic warfare, and air defence, from the first package of multi-million pound funding from the International Fund for Ukraine," the statement read.

IFU's first support package is expected to amount to over 200 million Pounds ($240 million) and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"With an expected value of more than £200m, the first package will include vital capabilities in the form of artillery ammunition, maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and spare parts for equipment, including Ukraine's current tanks," the statement read.

