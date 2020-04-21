International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empowerment of Girls

On the International Girls in ICT Day celebrated by the international community on the fourth Thursday of April every year, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen asserted that this occasion has special importance this year due to the pivotal role of the ICT for connecting people during the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC attaches great importance to the empowerment of women and young women in ICT and providing them with equal opportunities, given the growth of this field that requires more investment in it as a basis for economic growth and social development.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral called for doubling efforts to accommodate more girls and women in ICT studies and jobs and provide them with digital skills, especially in mathematics, engineering, computing, and science.