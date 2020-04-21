UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Girls In ICT Day: OIC Calls For Empowerment Of Girls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:04 PM

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empowerment of Girls

On the International Girls in ICT Day celebrated by the international community on the fourth Thursday of April every year, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen asserted that this occasion has special importance this year due to the pivotal role of the ICT for connecting people during the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020) On the International Girls in ICT Day celebrated by the international community on the fourth Thursday of April every year, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen asserted that this occasion has special importance this year due to the pivotal role of the ICT for connecting people during the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC attaches great importance to the empowerment of women and young women in ICT and providing them with equal opportunities, given the growth of this field that requires more investment in it as a basis for economic growth and social development.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral called for doubling efforts to accommodate more girls and women in ICT studies and jobs and provide them with digital skills, especially in mathematics, engineering, computing, and science.

Related Topics

Young April Women Jobs Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

1 minute ago

Russia Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Georg ..

4 minutes ago

Sanitizing walk-through gates install in hospital

4 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Reasons to Introduce Boundary Regim ..

4 minutes ago

Virus-Free Costa Deliziosa Cruise to Dock in Genoa ..

4 minutes ago

French lawmakers to vote on app infection tracking ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.