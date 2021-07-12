UrduPoint.com
International Human Rights Activists Report Injuries, Detentions At Cuban Protests

Mon 12th July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) International human rights organizations report that people were injured and detained during anti-government protests in Cuba.

On Sunday, Cuba has faced its first mass protests in years, as thousands of people took to the streets to demand free elections and solutions to social issues. According to the local media, protests flared up in eight cities on the island, including in Havana.

"As of 9:30 p.m. [1:30 a.m. GMT], protests continue in Cuba. Reports come in of people injured by police gunfire, of arbitrary detentions, threats and attacks on journalists, including an Associated Press photographer," Erika Guevara-Roses, director of the regional office at Amnesty International, tweeted.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Americas Division at Human Rights Watch, also claimed that he had received information about detentions during the protests in Cuba. Additionally, he reported possible internet disruptions in the country.

The official Cuban media did not release any information about victims or detainees.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for his supporters to take to the streets after accusing the US and enemies of the Cuban Revolution of trying to destabilize the Caribbean nation.

