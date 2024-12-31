International Humanitarian Law Standing Committee Holds 39th Meeting In Riyadh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Standing Committee of International Humanitarian Law held its 39th executive meeting in Riyadh.
The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Standing Committee and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Dr. Jalal Al-Owaisi and attended by committee members representing various military and civilian authorities.
The agenda focused on the report outlining the activities of the executive committee and its sub-committees, as well as their performance in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The committee also reviewed its efforts, particularly its participation in the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which aimed to highlight the Kingdom's contributions to international humanitarian law.
During the meeting, members discussed the committee's achievements in 2024, in addition to its ongoing efforts to promote the culture of international humanitarian law and recognize the contributions of its members.
