UrduPoint.com

International Investment Bank Says Moves Headquarters From Budapest To Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:17 PM

International Investment Bank Says Moves Headquarters From Budapest to Russia

The International Investment Bank (IIB) said on Wednesday that it had decided to move its headquarters from Budapest to Russia due to US sanctions and Hungary's withdrawal of its representatives from the bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The International Investment Bank (IIB) said on Wednesday that it had decided to move its headquarters from Budapest to Russia due to US sanctions and Hungary's withdrawal of its representatives from the bank.

"Due to US sanctions ... the Bank is currently deprived of the ability to conduct financial operations. Due to the de-facto termination of Hungary's membership in International Investment Bank, IIB has exhausted basis for further operations from its headquarters in Budapest and in the European Union. The Bank has commenced a relocation of its operations and functions of its headquarters from Hungary to Russia," the bank said in a statement.

In addition, the IIB announced a proposal to the Hungarian government to proceed with the denunciation of the "Agreement between the International Investment Bank and the Government of Hungary regarding the headquarters of the International Investment Bank in Hungary" dated February 5, 2019.

"International Investment Bank adheres to the policy of fulfilling its obligations and will use all available resources to protect its legitimate interests," the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Bank Budapest Hungary February 2019 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

4 minutes ago
 39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

3 minutes ago
 EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in Augus ..

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

3 minutes ago
 Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to E ..

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to EU - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab reviews quarterly performance

Ombudsman Punjab reviews quarterly performance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.