International Investment Bank Says Moves Headquarters From Budapest to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The International Investment Bank (IIB) said on Wednesday that it had decided to move its headquarters from Budapest to Russia due to US sanctions and Hungary's withdrawal of its representatives from the bank.

"Due to US sanctions ... the Bank is currently deprived of the ability to conduct financial operations. Due to the de-facto termination of Hungary's membership in International Investment Bank, IIB has exhausted basis for further operations from its headquarters in Budapest and in the European Union. The Bank has commenced a relocation of its operations and functions of its headquarters from Hungary to Russia," the bank said in a statement.

In addition, the IIB announced a proposal to the Hungarian government to proceed with the denunciation of the "Agreement between the International Investment Bank and the Government of Hungary regarding the headquarters of the International Investment Bank in Hungary" dated February 5, 2019.

"International Investment Bank adheres to the policy of fulfilling its obligations and will use all available resources to protect its legitimate interests," the statement added.