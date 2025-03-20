International Jewelry Fair held to bestow chances: global trader

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At the Beijing International Jewelry Fair, the Burmese rubies, Kashmir sapphires, Colombian emeralds, Australian opals...precious gems from different countries and regions sparkle with brilliant light, firmly attracting the attention of customers.

Covering an area of 22,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted more than 1,000 jewelers from home and abroad.

"You ask me what the exhibition has brought us? Actually, I do not need to say anything, this is the answer," said Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, a jewelry and handicraft trader from Tehran, excitedly, pointing to the endless stream of customers at his booth.

"Since I came to Beijing in 2012, the China International Fair for Trade in Service, the China International Import Expo, China International Supply Chain Expo, as well as jewelry and handicraft exhibitions of various sizes have all been great opportunities for us to expand business. Now, I have established my brand store in Beijing, with a stable customer network." While displaying tapestries inlaid with various gemstones and greeting customers who stopped at the booth, Muzaffar told China Economic Net.

"When I first came to China, I knew almost nothing about this country except that a huge market. But soon, with the help of staff from relevant departments, I took the first step. In addition to the market size, a series of targeted guidance and preferential policies given to foreign business people have greatly helped me. From an outsider to a fish in water, I must say that here is the safest and most prosperous market.

Next, I will further expand the scale of my business." Another foreign trader, Suresh from Sri Lanka, was also busy greeting customers trying on the gem necklaces and rings he brought from his hometown. "As we all know, Sri Lanka is a famous gemstone country with rich resources. In addition to the most famous sapphire, ruby, garnet, spinel and cat's eye are also well-known. More than just looking for sales, we are also seeking suitable Chinese partners here."

Suresh told the reporter that in the next step, he is ready to do a more targeted positioning survey of consumer preferences in the Chinese market, and put more novel and fashionable products to anchor the preferences of young generation. "Young people pay more attention to personalized expression; thus, we need to constantly innovate design to meet their demand."

The 2024 China Jewelry Industry Development Report released at the same day shows that in 2024, the market size of China's jewelry and jade jewelry industry is about 778.8 billion Yuan, with the international trade field of jewelry has achieved import-export double growth, hitting a new record high. Data from the General Administration of Customs show that the total import and export volume of China's jewelry industry in 2024 was 154.732 billion US Dollars, an increase of 6.46%. Among them, exports increased 14.7 percent to $35.83 billion, and imports increased 4.3 percent to $118.893 billion.

APP/asg