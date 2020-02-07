UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's Kurdistan To Guarantee Media Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:40 PM

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's Kurdistan to Guarantee Media Freedom

The International Journalists Federation (IFJ) on Friday urged the government of Iraq's Kurdistan region to guarantee media freedom, citing a new report published by the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate in which media workers claimed to suffer abuse and arbitrary arrest this past year.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The International Journalists Federation (IFJ) on Friday urged the government of Iraq's Kurdistan region to guarantee media freedom, citing a new report published by the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate in which media workers claimed to suffer abuse and arbitrary arrest this past year.

"The report shows a worrying trend in preventing journalists from doing their work. We call upon the authorities in the Kurdish Region of Iraq to ensure the safety of journalists, both local and foreign, and for Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to respect the law which protects journalists' rights," Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ general secretary, said in a press release.

Journalists in Iraqi Kurdistan stated that police authorities often prevented them from reporting on events, and twenty reporters were arrested by police this past year.

Additionally, seven journalists and media workers were reportedly attacked for trying to report on protests against a Turkish military base.

Reporters in the region are said to be facing threats from Iraqi Kurdish authorities, as well as from the Iraqi military and the Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces.

The IFJ also urged President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani to stop ignoring the murder of journalists, claiming that less than one in 10 murders of media workers are being investigated by the law enforcement authorities.

In January 2019, seven members of the media working for the local NRT broadcaster were attacked and detained for several hours while trying to report on protests against a Turkish military base in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Sheladiz, according to the IFJ.

Related Topics

Murder Police Iraq January 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directs ..

5 minutes ago

Steps underway to establish BBISE Office in each d ..

5 minutes ago

BRICS Bank to Invest $2Bln in Russia in 2020 to Ba ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits L ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to launch joint film production venture w ..

5 minutes ago

US Announces 'Coal-First' Energy Policy With $64Ml ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.