International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crimea Officially Opens - Founder

KOKTEBEL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Dmitry Kiselev, the founder of the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival and the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, opened the annual event on Friday in Russia's Crimea, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"We are opening the 17th international jazz festival in Koktebel!" Kiselev said at the opening ceremony.

Kiselev said that festival-goers were sure to have a great time because many interesting artists from Europe and the United States would be performing.

Sergey Aksenov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, also welcomed guests at the opening ceremony and called the event the most important cultural event for the peninsula.

"Of course, this is currently the number one international cultural event in the Republic of Crimea. ... The government of the Republic of Crimea will continue to support this festival," Aksenov said.

The US Dave Yarden Band will open this year's festival, followed by Russia's Guru Groove Foundation and K.I.M.M Quartet. The SG Big Band and a special US guest will close out the program.

The Koktebel Jazz Party was founded in 2003 by Kiselev and several friends in the small resort town of Koktebel.

