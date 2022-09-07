International Law Always Breached, But Not by Russia - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) International law is always trampled on ” the war in Iraq, actions in Yugoslavia and the bombing of Belgrade did not accompany UN sanctions ” and today Moscow is blamed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, disagreeing that Russia violates any principles of international law.

"International law is always violated.

Now many people say that Russia is violating international law. I think that this is absolutely untrue. Who started the war in Iraq without any UN sanctions? Who destroyed Yugoslavia under plausible pretexts, who did it? Who unleashed a war in the center of Europe by bombing Belgrade? No one remembered the principles of international law then," Putin said during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

