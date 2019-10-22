UrduPoint.com
International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition Opens In South Korea

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:26 PM

Dozens of leading world companies in the defense industry participate in a large-scale maritime defense exhibition dubbed MADEX 2019 in South Korea from October 22-25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Dozens of leading world companies in the defense industry participate in a large-scale maritime defense exhibition dubbed MADEX 2019 in South Korea from October 22-25.

The exhibition is being held at the Bexco Exhibition Center in the South Korean city of Busan. The event was organized by the navy with the support of the Busan city government and the Korea International Trade Association.

"The event is expected to serve as a chance for business entities to actively promote their products and for defense officials to boost maritime security cooperation with partner nations," a navy officer told Yonhap news Agency.

MADEX 2019 demonstrates modern maritime defense systems, as well as diverse navigation, communication and safety equipment.

Various meetings and seminars are planned in the framework of the exhibition. Around 80 military leaders and experts from 26 countries are reportedly expected to attend MADEX 2019.

The first MADEX defense fair took place in 2001 and has since been held biennially.

