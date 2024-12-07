International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) An international media delegation visited to explore high quality development of Qianhai District in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China.

More than 15 foreign journalists from Pakistan, Indonesia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Qatar and other countries participated in "Belt and Road news Network Media Tour: Innovation Development in Qianhai" organized by People's Daily Online.

During the event, the delegation visited the Qianhai International Business e-Station (QIBeS), which opened on July 25, 2024. By collaborating with Qianhai's financial, supply chain, legal, tax, and professional service institutions, it helps enterprises expand their business around the world in a systematic way.

The journalists visited a community health station in Qianhai District. The Qianhai International Talent Port Community Health Station is jointly built by the Qianhai Office and the Nanshan District Government and managed by the Qianhai Zhaokou Free Trade Zone Hospital.

This community health station is the first non-profit public Primary health service organization in the Qianhai, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone that adopts Hong Kong and international management models. Business health management with affordable services

During this event, the journalists also visited the leading private companies in Shenzhen, each of which has its unique characteristics.

At B. Duck, the chairman and executive director briefed the delegation that the company operates its business with a commitment to make people around the world happy.

In addition, the journalists visited a local company that is currently a world leader in the field of 360-degree cameras. The average age of employees in this company Insta360 is 28.

5 years old, and the company also holds more than 67 percent of the global market share.

The journalists visited Good Family Group, a leading digital sports health service provider in China, by transforming indoor exercise into open and natural places such as courtyards in parks and communities.

Currently, the company's outdoor smart gym has been installed and used in more than 150 cities across the country, with a total of more than 12 million users and more than 100 million uses. The data can be used to analyze the improvement of physical fitness in the long term.

The delegation visited OCT wetland Park, a place to learn about the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

It is located in the northern part of Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) and covers an area of about 685,000 square meters. It consists of 40,000 square meters of mangrove forest area. It is home to more than 100 rare bird species and is home to 100 bird species.

The park consists of many places to experience and learn about the natural environment, such as the egret island zone in the heart lake area. It is the most valuable ecological area in OCT and an important breeding ground for rare birds.

Mangrove forests covering an area of nearly 4 million square meters play an important role in helping to protect the ecological diversity of wetlands and are important resting spots for migratory birds. The 3 bird houses, the Ecological Learning Base and the Wetland Ecology Learning Museum help people learn and understand the importance of protecting and conserving wetlands and realize the relationship between humans and wetlands.

Visitors must make a reservation in advance through the application due to the limited number of visitors per day.

