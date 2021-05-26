UrduPoint.com
International Mediation Vital To Resolving Crisis In Yemen - Russian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:16 PM

International mediation under the leadership of the United Nations is central to resolving the crisis in Yemen, and international partners should provide all necessary support to Yemenis to come to an agreement through dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) International mediation under the leadership of the United Nations is central to resolving the crisis in Yemen, and international partners should provide all necessary support to Yemenis to come to an agreement through dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We unequivocally believe that Yemenis need to come to an agreement among themselves through inclusive dialogue, and external players should actively contribute to creating conditions that would facilitate finding the solution over the course of such negotiations based on compromise," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in Russian city of Sochi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed steps needed to end the hostilities in Yemen and urged the sides to abstain from attempting to forcefully solve the accumulated issues.

The Russian and Yemeni top diplomats also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing international mediation of the crisis under the lead of the United Nations.

Lavrov stressed that the path to sustainable peace and stability lies through dialogue among all major national political forces as there is "no alternative to inter-Yemeni negotiations that involve mutual interests and concerns."

Yemen has been struggling with an ongoing armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The situation has been further complicated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe.

