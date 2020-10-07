International mediators to discuss Karabakh on Thursday: Baku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azerbaijan's foreign minister will meet international mediators in the country's conflict with Armenia, Baku said Wednesday, as deadly fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region entered a second week

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Azerbaijan's foreign minister will meet international mediators in the country's conflict with Armenia, Baku said Wednesday, as deadly fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region entered a second week.

The foreign ministry said a Thursday "working visit to Geneva" will see Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meet leaders of the OSCE's Minsk group, which is jointly chaired by diplomats from France, Russia, and the United States.