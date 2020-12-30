UrduPoint.com
International Medical Services In CAR Reduced Due To Security Risks - Advocacy Group

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

International Medical Services in CAR Reduced Due to Security Risks - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) International humanitarian medical services have been reduced in the Central African Republic (CAR) due to the risk of violence after the recent elections there, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While the vast majority of the international medical humanitarian organization's services in the country continued to be provided after the election, some activities have had to be reduced or suspended due to the significant increase in security risks for patients and staff," the statement said.

Tensions flared up in the car a week before the presidential and legislative elections that were held on Sunday.

Violence occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the forces backing incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and supporters of former President Francois Bozize.

MSF said in the statement that medical teams remain in the nation's capital of Bangui and are mobilized to deliver critical humanitarian health care aid to the population.

"MSF calls on all armed actors to allow health care workers to provide timely medical care, to respect their obligations to protect civilians and humanitarian workers," the statement added.

