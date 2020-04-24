International Migrant Organization Appeals for $20Mln to Help Iraq Combat COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Organization for Migrants (IOM) in a statement published Friday appealed for some $20 million in donations to help Iraq fight the spread of COVID-19 and treat the socio-economic fallout of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The International Organization for Migrants (IOM) in a statement published Friday appealed for some $20 million in donations to help Iraq fight the spread of COVID-19 and treat the socio-economic fallout of the pandemic.

"IOM Iraq is appealing to the international community for USD 20,450,000 to contribute to halting further transmission of COVID-19 and mitigating the impact of the outbreak, including the socio-economic impact," the statement read.

According to the IOM Chief of Mission Gerard Waite, the prolonged hardships dealt to the country have left it in no shape to face the pandemic.

"Years of conflict and sanctions have taken a toll on the Iraqi health care system. The COVID-19 pandemic may overwhelm this already weakened infrastructure," Waite said in the statement.

According to Waite, the country is chock full of refugees, returnees, and migrant communities, many of who have yet to recover from the onslaught of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia).

The migrant organization said it will use the funds to apply its Iraq Response Plan, tailored to the country's epidemiological situation, and work towards halting transmission and limiting the fallout.

IOM said it will coordinate the application of the funds with the World Health Organization and plans to work in line with the organization's Iraq Country Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan Against COVID-19, released on 23 March 2020.

According to the latest numbers from the Iraqi Health Ministry, the country counted 1,677 coronavirus cases in total with 83 fatalities as a result.