International Migration Organization Appeals for $161Mln to Help Turkey, Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) appealed on Tuesday for $161 million to provide humanitarian aid to the affected populations of earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched appeals for USD 161 million to provide relief aid to more than 1.4 million people in quake-hit areas in Turkey and Northwest Syria," the organization said in a statement.

The statement added that the requested funds would allow the IOM to provide the affected people with blankets, sleeping bags, heaters, tents, hygiene items, food, clothing, beds, portable showers, and toilets, as well as transportation assistance and medicines.

According to the statement, so far, more than 154,000 people have received various kinds of humanitarian aid procured by the IOM.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 42,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.