UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Military Sports Council (CISM) President Hails World Military Games As Great Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

International Military Sports Council (CISM) president hails World Military Games as great success

International Military Sports Council (CISM) president Herve Piccirillo hailed the 7th World Military Games in Wuhan as a great success at a press conference here on Friday

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :International Military Sports Council (CISM) president Herve Piccirillo hailed the 7th World Military Games in Wuhan as a great success at a press conference here on Friday.

"The Games was set to be successful even before the opening ceremony," he said.

"The CISM, the Chinese military and the Wuhan government had worked together closely in the last four years to ensure the success of the Games before it kicked off." Piccirillo believes that the CISM had made a wise and meaningful decision to choose China as the host of the 7th World Military Games in May 2015.

"We made the decision because of the great contribution that China had made to the peace of the world and the country's willingness to spread friendship through sports," he added.

Hosting the quadrennial event for the first time, China is now leading the medal table with 100 golds, 50 silvers and 22 bronze with two days to go.

"The Chinese soldiers have showed great strength and abilities through the medals that they won, hopefully China can make greater contribution to the world sports and world peace in the future," said the CISM secretary general Mamby Koita.

"The World Military Games was inaugurated to create a chance for the soldiers representing different countries and different cultures to compete against each other in sports fields instead of battle," Piccirillo said. "The goal of the CISM is to spread friendship through sports."The 7th World Military Games will lower its curtain on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Sports China Wuhan May Sunday 2015 Bronze Event Government

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

14 minutes ago

Azadi March hullaballoo of JUIF bound to fail:Mini ..

3 minutes ago

NHA to achieve revenue target of Rs 100 billion du ..

3 minutes ago

PEC to distribute certificates among student on Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Deals With Third Countries Unattended While EU Bus ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Dir Lower

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.