International NGOs Fund Field Hospital Constructions in Northern Italy - Civil Protection

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Humanitarian groups are constructing field hospitals in the northern Italian cities of Bergamo, Piacenza and Cremona, that are due to be open within days to help overloaded hospitals to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients, the Italian Civil Protection Department said in a statement.

"Works are ongoing to install several field hospitals that will support hospital facilities in different cities. In Bergamo, the National Alpine Association will set up a field structure, with a capacity of over 300 beds, which will be made available within a few days.

In Piacenza and Crema, the construction of two field hospitals continues thanks to the efforts of the Armed Forces," the statement read.

The department added that Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse has begun constructing a mobile medical facility with the capacity of about 70 beds, including eight intensive care units.

The construction works are being done in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Protezione Civile said.

Italy has become the outright worst affected country outside China, reporting upwards of 31,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths.