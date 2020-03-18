UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International NGOs Fund Field Hospital Constructions In Northern Italy - Civil Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:39 PM

International NGOs Fund Field Hospital Constructions in Northern Italy - Civil Protection

Humanitarian groups are constructing field hospitals in the northern Italian cities of Bergamo, Piacenza and Cremona, that are due to be open within days to help overloaded hospitals to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients, the Italian Civil Protection Department said in a statement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Humanitarian groups are constructing field hospitals in the northern Italian cities of Bergamo, Piacenza and Cremona, that are due to be open within days to help overloaded hospitals to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients, the Italian Civil Protection Department said in a statement.

"Works are ongoing to install several field hospitals that will support hospital facilities in different cities. In Bergamo, the National Alpine Association will set up a field structure, with a capacity of over 300 beds, which will be made available within a few days.

In Piacenza and Crema, the construction of two field hospitals continues thanks to the efforts of the Armed Forces," the statement read.

The department added that Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse has begun constructing a mobile medical facility with the capacity of about 70 beds, including eight intensive care units.

The construction works are being done in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Protezione Civile said.

Italy has become the outright worst affected country outside China, reporting upwards of 31,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths.

Related Topics

World Mobile China Bergamo Alpine Christian Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

9 minutes ago

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

56 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

60 minutes ago

President Alvi's visit comes at special moment, de ..

10 seconds ago

AJK reports first coronavirus (COVID-19) positive ..

11 seconds ago

First Corona Virus patient detected in AJK

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.