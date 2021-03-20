UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Nowruz Day Celebrated At SCO Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:25 PM

International Nowruz Day celebrated at SCO Secretariat

The International Nowruz Day, a symbol of peace, friendship and mutual understanding, was marked at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat within the framework of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the SCO

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The International Nowruz Day, a symbol of peace, friendship and mutual understanding, was marked at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat within the framework of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the SCO.

The event was attended by the heads of the SCO Family countries' diplomatic missions, Chinese guests, representatives of international and regional organisations, partners of the SCO Secretariat and members of the press.

The SCO countries' diplomatic missions presented their national cuisines and exhibitions of their nations' arts and crafts.

The programme also included folklore elements such as traditional spring games and ancient customs and rituals.

There was a concert of children's dance groups, folk instrumental music and folk songs.

An opening ceremony of the SCO Friendship Pavilion was held at the SCO Secretariat designed to celebrate the unity and friendship of the SCO countries.

In September 2009, Nowruz was added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

On February 23, 2010, the 64th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 64/253 declaring the celebration of the International Day of Nowruz on March 21.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Music China February March September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Family Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Film cooperation injects new impetus into Sino-Pak ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tunisian President on Ind ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police to make foolproof securit ..

5 minutes ago

Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK

5 minutes ago

APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees' pl ..

5 minutes ago

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Austr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.