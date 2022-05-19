The international nuclear community is not severing ties with Rosatom, the head of the Russian state nuclear agency, Alexei Likhachev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The international nuclear community is not severing ties with Rosatom, the head of the Russian state nuclear agency, Alexei Likhachev, said on Thursday.

"The international nuclear community is not yet severing ties, as long as our cooperation is developing," Likhachev said at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Likhachev, Rosatom continues to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, participates in the international ITER experimental nuclear fusion reactor project in France, and holds leading positions in some areas of the nuclear industry.

"We have achieved the second largest uranium production in the world in recent years.

We are firmly in first place in enrichment and conversion, and we are steadily in the top three in fuel fabrication. In all areas we have the groundwork for further development," Likhachev said.

Earlier in the day, Likhachev said that ensuring Russia's defense capability is the main task of the national nuclear industry, adding that nuclear weapons, as a deterrent factor, have helped Russia remain within its current borders amid current crisis in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten any country with its nuclear arsenal, even as Kiev and Western media continue to accuse it of preparing provocations using nuclear weapons.