International Observer Finds No Violations During Russian Regional Elections

Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) No grave violations have been recorded at the polling stations during the so-called single voting day in Russia, Amery de Montesquieu d'Artagnan, an honorary senator of the French Republic and chairman of the Society of Musketeers of Armagnac, told Sputnik Monday.

On Sunday, Russian citizens elected 16 heads of regions via direct vote, as well as legislative assembly lawmakers in 13 Russian Federal subjects. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation took place in four single-seat districts ” in the Khabarovsk, Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Oryol regions.

"I can only speak of what I saw. What I saw was totally regular. Everything was really okay. And I have been through a lot of elections as a mayor myself, as a member of the European Parliament, of the French Parliament as a French senator... What I saw, it was totally proper. People could isolate themselves to vote. They had bulletins. The candidates were there, were represented," d'Artagnan, who observed the elections in the Vologda region, said.

The observer has also praised the online voting system that allowed people who reside in remote areas to cast their ballot.

