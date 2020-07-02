UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Observer Notes Success Of Russia's Remote Vote On Constitutional Changes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:50 PM

International Observer Notes Success of Russia's Remote Vote on Constitutional Changes

International observers highlight the success of the remote all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution, Jeanine Arnoldy Sich, the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Zhiva charity foundation, who was among the observers, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) International observers highlight the success of the remote all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution, Jeanine Arnoldy Sich, the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Zhiva charity foundation, who was among the observers, said on Thursday.

The nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments was originally planned for April 22 but was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19. It was later officially scheduled for July 1, with six additional voting days to avoid the spread of the disease. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to vote remotely.

"We note the success of the remote vote," Arnoldy Sich said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, adding that the international observers saw a high level of training of polling stations personnel in the difficult epidemiological situation.

During the vote, international observers visited 17 polling stations.

The expert expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received and for the free access to the whole voting procedure.

"It is important for voters that the necessary data and information protection measures were taken during such electronic elections," Arnoldy Sich added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Afghan Youth Development Association, Mokhammad Tamim Ekhlas, said that the Russian electoral system complied with the standards of international law.

"What I saw at these polling stations, Russia's electoral system meets the standards of international law and international relations," Ekhlas said, adding that observers could freely talk to the chairman of the polling station and ask questions to the number of people who had already voted.

The expert also said he personally talked to public observers students of different profiles, teachers and other specialists.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Vote Nizhny Novgorod April July

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

23 minutes ago

Virus cases rise to 1.870 in Sialkot dist

2 minutes ago

DGS organises workshop on guidelines of entering a ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

1 hour ago

French Government Faces Penalty for Failure to Red ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l environmental experts hail PM's Protected Ar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.