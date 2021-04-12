UrduPoint.com
International Observers Say Referendum On New Constitution In Kyrgyzstan Lawful

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) International observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) said on Monday that the nationwide referendum on the new constitution in Kyrgyzstan was lawful and the comments received by the Central Election Commission (CEC) could not affect the voting results.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held local elections and a nationwide referendum on the new constitution that will see the Central Asian nation return to the presidential system of government. Over 79 percent of voters supported the new constitution, the CEC data showed, with 98 percent of ballots processed.

According to Farit Mukhametshin, a member of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Observer Mission, "international observers have come to the conclusion that the referendum has complied with the Kyrgyz national legislation and international obligations.

"

The CIS observers visited 78 polling stations, Mukhametshin added.

Russian Federation Council member Olga Kovitidi, from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly observer mission, also confirmed that the referendum was lawful.

"The comments received by the CEC cannot influence the course of voting and the result of the referendum," Kovitidi said at a briefing.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Zhang Haizhou, in turn, added that the vote was held openly and legitimately.

"The referendum took place in an atmosphere of openness and transparency, with the active participation of civil society representatives ... The referendum on the draft law was held in accordance with the legislation and international legislation adopted by the Kyrgyz Republic. The mission recognizes the referendum as open and legitimate," Zhang said.

The official noted that the SCO observer mission so far did not receive any complaints.

