International Ocean-themed Calligraphy, Painting Exhibition Kicks Off In Qingdao, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The international calligraphy and painting exhibition "A single stroke unfolds a world; A drop of ink embodies an ocean" opened on September 6 in Qingdao West Coast New Area as a side event to the 2025 Global Ocean Development Forum.

The exhibition features more than 200 standout works from the U.S., France, New Zealand, and Chinese cities and regions including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Shandong, Gansu, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The collection includes both pieces by acclaimed Chinese and foreign calligraphers and painters — who convey awe and affection for the ocean through brush and ink — and creative works by young people globally, who use their brushes to illustrate expectations and imaginings for the blue planet.

Every stroke reflects the artists’ heartfelt take on the ocean; every drop of ink carries a shared, sincere love for our blue home. Together, they capture the ocean’s vastness and the rhythm of life, painting a vivid picture of harmony between humans and nature.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 10. It uses art to bridge cultural gaps, boost marine-themed international cultural exchange and cooperation, heighten public awareness of ocean conservation, and advance the goal of building a shared blue homeland.

